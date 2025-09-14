The Star Trek: DS9 Character Who Only Spoke Once (And Only In Germany)

Over the years there have been a number of incredible side characters in the "Star Trek" franchise, from across a wide range of alien races. Each series in the franchise has had its own background characters who helped make the starships (and space stations) feel more inhabited and alive, and most of them got to say a line now and then, bringing background noise to the common areas.

Every side character, of course, except for one particular patron of everyone's favorite Ferengi bar, Quark's. Despite appearing in 93 episodes of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," the alien bar customer Morn (Mark Allen Shepherd) never utters a single line of dialogue ... except in Germany.

It turns out that in the German cut of the season 2 finale "The Jem'Hadar," Morn actually got to mutter a line of dialogue after Quark (Armin Shimerman) totally blew him off. It's hard to imagine what Morn would sound like, and while the character's silence is pretty funny, it would have been neat to hear him speak at least once in English. After all, he's based on Norm (George Wendt) from "Cheers," and Norm had plenty to say!

Oh well, at least we'll always have German Morn and his one little line.