A Star Trek Mainstay Was Fashioned After George Wendt's Cheers Character

The character's name wasn't said until "Vortex" (April 18, 1993), the twelfth episode of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," but he was there from the start. The walrus-like alien Morn could always reliably be seen sitting at Quark's Bar, often by himself, quietly drinking. Morn was played by actor Mark Allen Shepherd, and the role was easy to play, as Morn never spoke and rarely did anything beyond drink. A cute running gag on "Deep Space Nine" was that other characters would refer to Morn as being active, raucous, and prone to chatty gossip, when really he was little more than an intergalactic barfly.

As was confirmed (repeatedly) by "Deep Space Nine" showrunner Ira Steven Behr (on StarTrek.com back in 1999), Morn was named and designed after Norm, George Wendt's character from the hit sitcom "Cheers." Norm, of course, was as friendly and gregarious as Morn was laconic, but Behr was insistent that his character was extrapolated from Norm. Before filming, Morn was referred to among the "Deep Space Nine" filming crew as The Grinch, as he looked kind of like the Dr. Seuss character. He was renamed Morn somewhere before the pilot. The character ended up appearing in 93 episodes of "Deep Space Nine," as well as in crossover episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Star Trek: Voyager," and "Star Trek: Lower Decks." That's nowhere near the legendary 275 episodes that George Wendt appeared on "Cheers," but it's notable nonetheless.

Despite having no lines, Morn is a character with quite a bit of backstory. Indeed, the show's writers were constantly pushing to expand Morn's role on "Deep Space Nine," and even given him lines of dialogue, but the showrunners would invariably cut all of the Morn subplots before filming began.