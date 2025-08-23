Orlando Bloom Feels Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 Needs This One Thing To Succeed

Walt Disney Pictures and producer Jerry Bruckheimer have been trying to make a new "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie happen for a while, but the project still hasn't left port. At least one of the original stars is willing to come back... and he hopes others will follow.

At Fan Expo Chicago 2025, Orlando Bloom, who played blacksmith turned pirate Will Turner in four of the five previous films, discussed the possibility of "Pirates 6" and him appearing in it (as reported by Entertainment Weekly), saying:

"I would personally love to see everybody back. I think the way to win on that one is to get everybody back. If they can, and if everybody wanted to go back... My thing is, if the script was great and — ideally it was everybody — it'd be kind of like in for a penny, in for a pound, you know."

When Bloom says "everybody," presumably he means Keira Knightley (who played Will's love Elizabeth Swan), Johnny Depp (the flamboyant Captain Jack Sparrow), and Geoffrey Rush (charming scoundrel Captain Hector Barbossa). Of this central cast, only Depp and Rush have appeared in all five "Pirates" films thus far. Bloom and Knightley sat out the fourth film, "On Stranger Tides," but returned for small roles in the fifth, "Dead Men Tell No Tales." Barbossa did die in "Dead Men Tell No Tales," but he's returned from the great beyond before.

Bloom, however, mentioned he has no clue what the story for a "Pirates 6" would entail. "Do you bring in a female leading character that replicates Jack in some way? I don't know," he said, presumably referring to a proposed "Pirates" film that would star Margot Robbie. Robbie's "Pirates" was announced in 2020, but then in 2022 the actress said the movie wasn't moving forward. Bruckheimer, though, told EW in 2024 that he still intended to make both a "reboot" and the Robbie-led spin-off.

"Dead Men Tell No Tales" had a post-credits scene hinting that Davy Jones (Bill Nighy), the squid-faced former captain of ghostly ship the Flying Dutchman, had returned. Would "Pirates 6" follow up on that?

When Bloom says he wants "everybody" back, though, I hope he's also including someone from behind the camera: Gore Verbinski, the director of the original (and by far the best) three "Pirates" movies.