Back To The Future Featured A Stanley Kubrick Easter Egg You Probably Missed

In 2025, most moviegoers are used to the concept of Easter eggs and other fun hidden references in films to other media. Most of these references are used in ways beyond mere homage, especially as their presence becomes more commonplace. It's rare to see an Easter egg in a 40-year-old movie that contains multiple layers of meaning. But "Back to the Future" is no ordinary movie.

The film still stands all these years later as one of the greatest time travel movies ever made, and one of the reasons is that co-writers Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis (who also directed) went through their script with a fine-tooth comb for every last possible setup and payoff. They were simply being responsible to their chosen genres of sci-fi and comedy: time travel stories work best when they focus on a symmetry between the various periods, and every joke needs a punchline. In addition to this, Zemeckis was also working with his career-long theme of looking at American history through a skewed lens, and both men, alumni of USC's film school, were not above paying homage to their influences.

That's why all of these layers contribute to an Easter egg in the movie, which occurs so early and so quickly that you might have missed it. During the opening title sequence, when Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is sneaking into the home and lab of Doctor Emmett L. Brown (Christopher Lloyd) when the latter is not there, the teen plugs his guitar into an amplifier that Doc Brown has made. To turn the amplifier on, Marty has to use a key. Just below the keyhole is a label that reads "CRM 114," and it's on screen for barely a second before Fox's hand covers it. If you were lucky enough to catch it, you might've discovered that it's a reference to one of Stanley Kubrick's best films, and not only is it rather ingenious, but it works on several levels.