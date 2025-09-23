How Breaking Bad's Stars Used The Show's Blue Meth To Stay Energized

Fans who want to get their own silly sugar high on the Blue Sky fake meth rock candy (which might explain Jesse's whole inflatable outfit dance, honestly) can do so if they visit Albuquerque, New Mexico, where the series was set and filmed. There are all kinds of "Breaking Bad" landmarks to see in Albuquerque, and while some fans need to learn respectful boundaries when visiting places like the house used for exterior shots for Walt's home, The Candy Lady is almost guaranteed to be thrilled to see them.

Indeed, the Candy Lady, Debbie Ball, has been selling candy in the New Mexico city for decades and has also made some rock candy meth for other film and TV productions. As such, when the "Breaking Bad" folks came knocking, she created the prop versions of the now-infamous blue meth. Though she only made it for the first two seasons (likely because the production needed far higher quantities than her family-owned shop could really handle after that), Ball was still responsible for creating the look of the candy and gave her approval when series creator Vince Gilligan picked "the color of the sky" for the candy.

The candy that Paul and Cranston munched on was probably a slightly different formulation, but if you want to taste the original Blue Sky prop candy, just head on over to The Candy Lady's shop in downtown Albuquerque. Afterward, you can take your little baggies of candy over to the city's statues of Walt and Jesse and pose for a picture... if you don't eat it all on the way there, that is.