Eenie Meanie Review: Samara Weaving Helps A Funny, Moody Crime Caper Get Away Clean

There is a moral tension at the heart of movies about criminals that often goes unspoken. Namely, the idea that crime is generally not something to aspire to or be proud of. This morality is essentially conventional wisdom and doesn't require being stated outright, certainly not after the days of the Hays Code imposing some sort of moral message on numerous crime movies. Most crime films (and, eventually, TV shows) made after the collapse of the production code took one of several approaches, such as presenting criminals in the form of a grounded character study (with depiction not necessarily equalling endorsement), or as lovable underdogs who make characters (or institutions) that are either morally just as bad or worse than they are their targets. This is all in service of the audience vicariously enjoying themselves, getting a little thrill for a couple hours about what it might be like to break the rules.

As such, there aren't too many crime movies that try to blend vicarious thrills with sober morality, for fear of possibly deflating the former or glibly treating the latter. "Eenie Meanie," a new crime caper movie, is that rare film which attempts to encapsulate both qualities. Produced by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick ("The Guys who wrote Deadpool," as one of the posters for the film excitedly mentions), the ads and trailers for the movie make it appear like the type of raucous, silly, action-packed movie that a film from the makers of "Zombieland" would be. Yet writer/director Shawn Simmons has made a far more nuanced and multi-faceted film than it initially seems.

Simmons, who's been a writer for television for the past 20 years and has most recently worked on the "John Wick" spin off "The Continental" and Amazon Prime's "Wayne" (which Reese and Wernick were writers on), approaches his first feature film with a sensibility that feels akin to the movies of Jim McBride or John McNaughton. As in those director's movies like "The Big Easy" or "Normal Life," "Eenie Meanie" is a blend of both gritty heist movie thrills and downbeat character drama. It's not an easy mix, and the film doesn't always pull it off gracefully. Yet thanks to Simmons' ambition, some incredible stunt work, and especially the lead performance by Samara Weaving, "Eenie Meanie" ends up as a satisfyingly well-rounded experience.