Novocaine Is More Proof That Horror Filmmakers Make Great, Brutal Action Movies

Ask any stunt person, and they'll tell you: the ability to sell taking a punch is just as important, and perhaps more so, than credibly throwing one. Ask any editor or sound designer, and they'll corroborate this and then some. If you've ever watched raw dailies from an action movie, you'll note how oddly weightless a lot of fight sequences become when they're robbed of their rhythm and the satisfying THWAM sound of their body blows. All this is to say that action in cinema is so incredibly dependent on selling the total effect of the violence, even more than show-stopping stunts and feats of strength and dexterity. Since it's all in the timing, it's no wonder that so many great action directors either come from or are adept at comedy — from Buster Keaton to Jackie Chan.

However, there are just as many great action filmmakers who come from the world of horror, too. Of course there's some overlap with comedy, certainly in terms of working out the pitch-perfect timing of a scare or a kill sequence. Yet there's also a quality that horror folks have over pure comedy or pure action folks, which is that their kills tend to have a lot more impact and brutality than most. Horror directors know that it's not just a scream here and a slice there that makes for violence that lingers in the mind. It's as much psychological as it is visceral, which means that they need to engage the audience's imagination while still providing the bloody goods.

As proof of this, look no further than this weekend's new release "Novocaine," an action movie which dabbles in several other genres including rom-com, film noir, and yes, comedy. While "Novocaine" couldn't be accurately described as a horror movie, its action sequences nonetheless have a lot of edge to them. That's partially because of the premise — the film's hero, Nathan Caine (Jack Quaid), suffers from a condition that prevents him from feeling pain, meaning he can take a bigger beating than most regular folks. Yet it's also because directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen come from a horror background themselves, and although "Novocaine" is their first action movie, they already got so much of the training they need to make action from horror.