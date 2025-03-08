Novocaine Review: Jack Quaid Shines In This Cute, Gory Action Rom-Com

Of course, the highlight of "Novocaine" is how Caine, not being able to let Sherry's kidnapping happen right before his eyes, gives chase to the bad guys and finds himself forced into life-or-death confrontations with each of them one at a time. Here's where one might reasonably expect the heretofore grounded movie to go off the rails, with Caine bravely throwing himself into harms way as he heroically struggles to rescue Sherry. Fortunately, Berk, Olsen, and Quaid retain Caine's humanity (and the film's roots in reality) by making these fight sequences more about an endurance test for Caine and his opponent rather than another "John Wick"-esque showcase.

Stunt coordinator Kerry Gregg arranges the fights so that Caine the shut-in isn't suddenly a master of kung-fu, and Quaid sells the hell out of a guy who's out of his depth but is so motivated by the power of love that he just keeps barreling forward. There's a stand-out sequence early on in the film where Caine is fighting a thief in a restaurant's kitchen, and the way he manages to use his environment and dangerous objects around him in order to credibly take down a man twice his size is reminiscent of classic Jackie Chan movies (if Chan weren't the coordinated physical marvel that he is, of course). The rest of the film's fight sequences are similarly clever in their conception, with none of them going past the point of credibility (save one specific element — more on that in a moment).

While it's great to see Gabriel exude empathy, Walsh apathy, Batalon goofiness, and Midthunder strength (someone needs to let this woman carry another film, stat), "Novocaine" is Quaid's film, and he steps up to the plate with aplomb. Quaid's on-screen career has so far been littered with incisive and chilling portrayals of the so-called "nice guy" who's anything but; his turns in 2022's "Scream" and this January's "Companion" perfectly encapsulate toxic masculinity. That's why it's so refreshing to see him flex a different muscle here, tweaking his affability toward something much healthier and admirable. Yet Quaid's natural smarm also allows him to make a perfect punching bag hero, and makes Caine's gradual physical deterioration equal parts "Die Hard" and film noir.

Just as Quaid and Midthunder lend the film a winning rom-com vibe, so does Quaid's casting help bring out the inherent noir qualities of "Novocaine," where Sherry is both damsel in distress and a femme fatale goddess, and Caine is both macho action hero and noir patsy. Caine's mortal plight in the name of romance feels (perhaps coincidentally, perhaps not) reminiscent of 1988's remake of "D.O.A.," which starred his parents Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan. Since "Novocaine" is, in a meta fashion, a bit of a Battle of the Nepo Babies with Quaid vs. Nicholson, Berk & Olsen are smart to lean into it.