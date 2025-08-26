Spike Lee's Favorite 2025 Movie Is A Horror Masterpiece With 97% On Rotten Tomatoes

As he continued to discuss the film (which is now a box office behemoth despite Warner Bros. messing up its international rollout), Spike Lee highlighted the jaw-dropping music sequence from "Sinners," a moment of pure movie magic in which different genres of Black music from across history collide with one another. "I was jumping up and down, my mind was blown. Especially that musical sequence. I was just happy to be there and that he called me out of nowhere and then just took a chance, 'Maybe Spike was in LA,'" Lee added.

Indeed, as impressive as his previous films have been, there's no doubt that "Sinners" stands as Coogler's best movie so far, and Lee had the highest level of praise for it. "That film was transformative. That film took me to another place, and I love movies, and when I see something that's great, it lifts my spirit, and 'Sinners' to me was that film this year," the filmmaker remarked. To be sure, it's all but a given that "Sinners" will be getting some serious awards attention later this year, having already made such a massive impact.

As for what comes next for Coogler, it seems he may team up with Lee's longtime collaborator, Denzel Washington, on a third "Black Panther" film. Washington and Lee himself only just reunited on their critically-acclaimed Akira Kurosawa remake "Highest 2 Lowest," so it's possible Lee and Coogler will be seeing even more of each later in 2025 once awards season gets formally underway.