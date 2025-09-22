David Lynch Didn't Want People To Watch The Mulholland Drive TV Pilot For One Reason

Although "Mulholland Drive" is widely considered one of the best movies of the 21st century, nothing about its production implied it would be any kind of success at all. The film started off as a TV pilot David Lynch had directed for ABC, but the network executive who watched it apparently hated it so much they canceled the project on the spot. A year later, Lynch expanded the pilot into a movie, bringing its actors back to shoot what would become the film's final act. The result was something almost completely unlike what the original TV show was expected to be, with an overall plot that none of the actors involved could even make sense of. Despite all of this, "Mulholland Drive" became a major favorite amongst both Lynch fans and cinema lovers in general.

The original pilot version of "Mulholland Drive" has never been made available on any official streaming service, although a copy was previously uploaded in full onto the Internet Archive. Nowadays, you can indeed watch the pilot for free, but Lynch himself would've preferred if you didn't. As the filmmaker once explained to Premiere magazine:

"All I know is, I loved making it, ABC hated it, and I don't like the cut I turned in. I agreed with ABC that the longer cut was too slow, but I was forced to butcher it because we had a deadline, and there wasn't time to finesse anything. It lost texture, big scenes, and storylines, and there are 300 tape copies of the bad version circulating around. Lots of people have seen it, which is embarrassing, because they're bad-quality tapes, too. I don't want to think about it."

Most fans who've seen the original pilot would agree: it's just not the same as the finished film. Instead, the whole thing is awkward and uninteresting, and it spends a lot of time setting up storylines for characters who have their roles cut or diminished in the actual movie. It also doesn't include the scene in Winkie's Diner, which features arguably the greatest jump scare in movie history and signals early on that the film is truly something special.