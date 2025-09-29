Ben Stiller Was Almost In This Classic David Lynch Movie

According to a 2001 profile on Theroux in the Washington Times, the actor observed Lynch being "so wonderfully unplugged from the Hollywood scene" while working on "Mulholland Dr.," so much so that Theroux thought "he might find it difficult to name one or two directors, let alone borrow any aspects of their lives or personalities" for the film. The proof of this came when Stiller arrived on set to visit Theroux, an incident which led to Stiller nearly ending up with a background acting gig on the movie:

"Here's an example. Ben Stiller came to visit me on the set one day. David thought he was an extra. He even offered him a job as an extra when we explained that Ben was just a friend and wasn't really looking for movie work. It shows you how completely in his own world David is."

As amusing as it is for Lynch to not recognize Stiller or even really know of him, what's more egregious is Stiller failing to make an appearance in "Mulholland Dr.," which sounds like it's more on his shoulders than Lynch's. Even if Lynch was unaware of "The Cable Guy" or "There's Something About Mary," one believes that he would've found a cool way of inserting Stiller into the world of "Mulholland Dr." somehow. In a film which also features people like Ann Miller, Robert Forster, and Billy Ray Cyrus, it would've been fitting to see the guy who'd go on to make "Severance" crop up amongst the surrealism.

It's perhaps this missed opportunity that was on Stiller's mind when he shot his cameo appearance for the first season of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant's series "Extras." In the episode, Stiller plays a fictional, satirized version of himself, an egotistical tyrant who's directing an emotionally fraught war movie. Gervais' character, Andy, is hired as an extra on the movie, but sees an opportunity to get a spoken line by befriending the man whose life inspired the film, Goran (Boris Boscovic). Unfortunately, an altercation on set leads to Andy defending Goran and then dressing the narcissistic Stiller down, which results in Andy being kicked off the film.

Perhaps Stiller, who talked himself out of appearing in one of David Lynch's best movies, was looking to point out his own foolishness a little in this way.