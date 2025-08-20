A Black Widow Actor Wanted To Be Recast After Marvel Asked For Reshoots

Marvel Studios has a reputation in Hollywood. It's first and foremost a destination for hit movies run by Kevin Feige. It's also not a typical studio, with directors not necessarily running the ship and the movies often being retooled a lot along the way. Sam Raimi's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" went through significant reshoots before becoming a big hit. It's just part of the deal. Be that as it may, it's a part of the deal that "Black Widow" star Ray Winstone did not enjoy.

Speaking at the Sarajevo Film Festival, where he received the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo award (via Variety), Winstone had a lot to say about his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He played the villainous Dreykov in the 2021 blockbuster. At first, it was a good experience, as the actor explained he enjoyed working with director Cate Shortland on Scarlett Johansson's long-overdue solo film as Natasha Romanoff. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I worked with this amazing director, Cate Shortland, and we worked on what my character was going to be. He was like a pedophile running around all these girls, and they'd become black widows. We used to get applauded on set. It was probably the best thing I've done for a really long time."

Unfortunately, things changed once the reshoots kicked in. And the reshoots were by no means minimal. At that point, Winstone suggested they recast him, but that's not how things panned out.