A Detrimental Black Widow Experience Had Ray Winstone Wanting To Quit

In Cate Shortland's 2021 spy thriller "Black Widow," Ray Winstone plays a heartless Russian spymaster named Dreykov who oversees a shadowy training program called the Red Room. For years, Dreykov has been kidnapping young girls and forcing them to train as assassins and spies in a mysterious facility nicknamed Red Room. He is effectively turning girls into brainwashed super-agents — Black Widows — for the Soviet Union, then later, Russia. The titular Black Widow is Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) a good-hearted spy who broke her programming, defected, and turned to the side of good. The plot of Shortland's film involves Natasha and several other former Russian super-agents tracking down Dreykov and shuttering the Red Room.

"Black Widow" is largely unremarkable, perhaps better known in 2024 for the unfortunate circumstances under which it was released. The film was infamously delayed because of COVID-19 lockdowns, and then released onto Disney+ (for a hefty rental fee) the same day it opened in theaters. "Black Widow" opened to a respectable $80 million at the box office, plus another $60 million from Disney+ Premier Access sales. Regardless, that was considered low for a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One of the reasons MCU movies are so expensive is that they tend to undergo extensive reshoots and VFX tweaks. "Black Widow" was even more expensive, costing about $288 million. Executives would come in after scenes had been shot and insist that the director reshoot some of them. This was the story given by Ray Winstone, who recently spoke with the Radio Times about his negative experience on "Black Widow" experience — including producers demanding that he give a weaker performance.