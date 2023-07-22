Kevin Feige Had To Occasionally Stop The Marvels Director Nia DeCosta From Being A Comic Nerd

With the release of every film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — due for its 33rd chapter with the release of "The Marvels" — scads of Marvel Comics nerds come out of the woodwork to offer their expertise on the way the movies differ from the comics. The MCU has been generally good about including the broad strokes of a character and their story as they originally appeared on the page, but the finer details are often altered to suit the needs of the movies.

In the movies, for instance, Thanos (Josh Brolin) is a military man concerned with overpopulation and resource allocation, and he feels the only way to solve the problem is to wipe out half the population of the universe. In the comics, Thanos is a more philosophical, nihilistic villain who believes in entropy and is in love with Death (a physical being in Marvel comics). He destroys half the universe's population as a way to impress Her.

Watch an MCU film with a comics nerd, and they will likely give you an earful over the credits about everything MCU producer Kevin Feige altered to suit his needs. Whether or not the alterations are positive is a matter of debate on a case-by-case basis.

"The Marvels" director Nia DaCosta would be one of those nerds. It seems that the 33-year-old DaCosta, born in Brooklyn and raised in Harlem, was a big fan of Kamala Khan, aka. Ms. Marvel, a character that debuted in 2013. One might think this would make her ideally suited to direct "The Marvels," a film to feature the heroine. According to a recent interview with EW, however, it seems that DaCosta's nerd cred needed to occasionally be reigned in by Kevin Feige. It seems it's possible to be too nerdy.