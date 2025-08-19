The 20 Best Sopranos Characters, Ranked

When it comes to a show as expertly crafted and packed full of compelling characters as HBO's "The Sopranos," narrowing down a list of the best characters is a Herculean effort. Across all seasons of "The Sopranos," are just so many candidates, each with unique reflections of the show's themes of family dynamics, moral ambiguity, and the changing climate of post-9/11 America. Since the airing of its final episode in 2006, with an ending that perplexed viewers with it's famous "Don't Stop Believin'" moment, HBO's mob family drama has stood the test of time as a mark of quality yet to be matched or (surpassed) by any prestige television series.

Thanks to a legendarily talented team of writers and directors who ignored the rules of television, led by show creator David Chase (who may be developing a sequel series in addition to the prequel film "The Many Saints of Newark"), it's not so difficult to break down exactly why the characters of "The Sopranos" continue to entertain and emotionally shatter us on every re-watch. We've tried to weigh these choices by how compelling their storylines are, how nuanced and insightfully they are rendered, and how they continue to speak to us long after that infamous cut to black in the show's hotly debated ending.

Everything beyond this point carries a big spoiler warning: We can't delve into what makes these characters so fantastic without getting into some of the show's most iconic and memorable moments.

Here are the best Sopranos characters from the hit HBO show.