Sopranos Sequel Series Being Discussed With David Chase For HBO Max

When asked if he would make another "Sopranos" project following "The Many Saints of Newark," David Chase said: ""There's only one way that I would do it, and that was if ['Sopranos' writer] Terry [Winter] and I could write the script together. That I would do," and added:

"With Tony in his 20s. That would be interesting to do, and there's a lot of stories that exist already because of the mythology, and working with Terry would be great. He and I in that world again, I think we'd have a good time. I wouldn't do it on my own, and I would not do it with anybody else. If Warners wanted it, they own it, they can do whatever they want."

And, luckily, there's already a young Tony Soprano at the ready. Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini, took on the younger incarnation of his father's famous character in "The Many Saints of Newark," and he did a damn good job. On top of that, Gandonfili said he'd be willing to play the part again:

"This is such an incredible character and incredible group of actors and incredible filmmakers that I learned so much. This is going to jump to the priority to get to work with David [Chase] or anyone again. But I am not so much interested in playing 30-year-old Tony. I think if there's an interesting part after this movie, before the show, that we can explore something about Tony that hasn't been explored, in his youth, in his 20s. After that, we're getting a little too old."

While I'm a proponent of letting things end and not beating a dead horse, I quite enjoyed "The Many Saints of Newark," and would be interested in seeing the younger Gandolfini play Tony again. Stay tuned for more info as it comes our way