Pierce Brosnan Has One Condition To Return As James Bond

Brosnan may joke about being 72 and craggy but, any jokes aside, the man still has that Bond look. Age hasn't robbed him of the charm that won him the role in the first place. At the same time, if he's committed to specifically working with Villeneuve, that seems less likely. After he wraps up "Dune: Part 3," the director will be looking for a new, young actor to help set up the franchise for the future. Brosnan's return, in all likelihood, would be more of a one-and-done proposition.

That said, Amazon is absolutely going to make some "James Bond" spin-offs. It's not just going to be one movie. So sure, maybe that means we get a TV show about Q Branch or something of that sort. But it could also mean another director takes the opportunity to make something resembling "Old Man Bond" (or what have you). Brosnan is the perfect candidate for it, and it would represent something we haven't seen from the property before. What does an aging Bond look like in action?

Brosnan was in one of the best "James Bond" movies as well as the worst. His run was a bit uneven, but there is a lot of love for him in the role. Why not let him have one last bite at the apple? For what it's worth, the actor previously entertained the idea of returning right after the Amazon deal was announced, calling it a "romantic notion" while adding that "it's best to let sleeping dogs lie."

At this stage, Amazon and the producers are focused on the next movie, and rightfully so. But Brosnan is interested, and if the franchise's creatives truly want to expand the property, this is a logical way to do it. At the very least, this conversation could seemingly happen in a more official capacity. We'll see how it shakes out in the coming months/years.

"James Bond 26" doesn't currently have a release date, but stay tuned.