5 Things We'd Rather Watch Than The Awful AMC Theatres Pre-Show Ads

I love movies, and I love watching movies on the big screen. But going to a movie theater? Well, that's a different story, especially when the movie theater is an AMC. For many people, AMC is the only game in town, which can be frustrating, because the theater chain is committed to showing a seemingly endless barrage of ads and trailers before they get around to starting the movie. More often than not, you'll get about 25-35 minutes of pre-show junk before the studio logos start popping up.

Look, in the grand scheme of things, there are bigger problems in the world than this. And sure, in theory, we can all agree to just show up late and hope we miss the ads (AMC recently said they were going to complicate this approach by adding even more ads, but thankfully have since walked that back). But it would also be nice if AMC cut us some slack. Right now, in addition to ads for trucks and soda and a huge block of trailers, the AMC pre-show also includes multiple ads for AMC Theatres, talking about how great they are. Hey, we're already here! You don't have to sell us on it! You also don't have to show us a couple having a dance-off and then racing each other in cars (?). And I know this is going to be controversial to some people, but I would really love it if AMC killed the Nicole Kidman ad at this point. Yes, we all loved it when it first arrived, and it's been memed to death. But I'll be blunt: I'm sick of it. I never thought I'd be sick of Nicole Kidman, but here we are. When I see her high heel splash into that puddle, I groan inwardly. I just want the movie to start, damn it! Enough!

We here at /Film have grown so fed-up with the AMC pre-show ads that we've put together a brief list of terrible things we'd rather watch instead. Yes, it's come to this. (Chris Evangelista)