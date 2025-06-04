AMC Theaters Is About To Make Going To The Movies Worse
It's no secret that movie theaters have had a tough time getting back on solid ground in the aftermath of the pandemic, which closed down theaters all over the world five years ago for months on end. Theater chains like AMC never fully recovered, and it's been a bumpy ride. Now, in an effort to drum up some much-needed revenue, AMC is about to make the moviegoing experience just a little worse for its patrons.
A recent report from Bloomberg confirms that AMC Theatres, the largest theater chain in the world, is about to start playing even more commercials before the movie starts. AMC has reportedly reached an agreement with a company called National CineMedia Inc., which will handle the ads. Starting July 1, AMC will play what is dubbed the "platinum spot," which is an ad that's shown right before the start of a film during the trailer portion of the pre-show experience. The theater chain described the money they'll make from this as "vital revenue." In an email, the theater chain had this to say about the decision:
"While AMC was initially reluctant to bring this to our theaters, our competitors have fully participated for more than five years without any direct impact to their attendance."
AMC had actually been the biggest holdout in the exhibition space to avoid doing this. Back in 2019, National CineMedia got Regal and Cinemark on board for this extra ad slot, and those companies have been doing it ever since. While that decision may not have cost them any attendance, or at least not measurably, the heavy ad load before the movie actually starts is an oft-cited complaint against theater-going, one that contributes to the "I'd rather stay home and wait to stream it" issue that theater chains are fighting against.
Making the worst part of going to the movies even worse
I am sympathetic to the needs of theater chains like AMC, who have weathered a terrible storm in recent years. 2024 was a wildly uneven year at the box office, with 2025 getting off to a horrible start. It didn't help that the only certified blockbuster in the first chunk of the year was "Ne-Zha 2," which made almost all of its $2 billion in China alone. It's been difficult, and these companies need to find ways to help shore up their finances during uncertain times.
I am primarily a box office analyst, one who cherishes the theatrical experience. So I not only want AMC to survive but understand that Hollywood absolutely needs it to. But adding more ads before a movie starts at the largest theater chain in the world doesn't seem like something that's likely to help improve the experience, which is what can actually motivate people to develop the habit of regular moviegoing again. As AMC's website already states, patrons can expect to wait around 20 minutes after the published showtime before the movie will start:
"The listed runtime is the duration of the feature film. The feature film does not start at the published showtime. There are approximately 20 minutes of preshow material, including trailers, between the published showtime and the start of the feature film."
For what it's worth, AMC is doing some inventive things that can truly help the state of moviegoing in 2025. AMC is going to start offering discounted tickets on Wednesdays. That's something I've argued for previously, and that's enticing for prospective ticket buyers. But running more ads? Not so much. The pragmatic part of me can understand why the company is doing this. However, the part of me that understands the only way the box office improves on a more regular basis is to make going to the movies a great experience disagrees with it. There has to be a better way. This ain't it.