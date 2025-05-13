Here's How You Can Get Cheaper Movie Tickets At AMC Theaters

If you're someone who makes regular appointments to the movie theater, your best bet in the long run would be signing up for AMC A-List, which lets you see up to four movies a week in any format at a fixed price. Yeah, I've become one of those people. Everyone makes jokes about A-Listers giving the same pitch to everyone they know, but it's truly a great deal that pays for itself even if you only use it to see two movies. In the first month alone, I was able to see 14 movies, and that was before AMC bumped it up to four per week.

The best thing about all of these perks offered by AMC is that it will likely encourage moviegoers to venture out during the week and take a chance on something they may have been hesitant about. Going to the theater during the week is possibly the ideal way to see a movie; it's not nearly as crowded, you get special discounts, and it's like a reward after such a long day. I know there's some hesitancy with some folks wanting to see a movie by themselves, but don't let that hilarious Onion piece (you know which one) sway you from doing so. It can often be the best way to have a good experience without the hassle of wrangling your group and making sure everyone gets there on time.

As we've learned, signing up for an AMC Stubs membership is a great investment for movie lovers. But it's also crucial to remember that, within the multiplex ecosystem of AMCs and Regals, there are your local repertory art theaters that often provide deals that are just as good, if not better. For example, I have the option to go see a 35mm screening of "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" (which is really the ideal way to experience the film's legendary three challenges scene) at the Somerville Theater on a Wednesday at a ticket price lower than a traditional matinee of "Thunderbolts*" at an AMC. Support your local film community in the process. It's all about balance.

