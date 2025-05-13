Here's How You Can Get Cheaper Movie Tickets At AMC Theaters
Who doesn't love going to the movies? If you're reading an article from this site, then you must have at least some vested interest in what's coming out, and to that I say, you've come to the right place. The team at /Film does incredible work every day to keep you updated on all the cool stuff hitting theaters and where you can see it, especially with the 2025 summer movie season just getting started. We've already written about all sorts of exciting movies set to come out in the following weeks, ranging from the dark horse box office contender "Final Destination Bloodlines" to "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" and the Philippou brothers' buzzed-about horror movie "Bring Her Back."
For some of you, I know the idea of facing packed weekend crowds just to see these movies sounds daunting, let alone the exuberant ticket prices. I get it. Times are tough. But what if I told you there was a more financially viable way to see new films at no extra cost?
As of July 9, 2025, if you're a member of the AMC Stubs rewards program, then adult tickets for all Wednesday showings are 50% off (via CNN). It's a great additional perk to AMC's Discount Tuesdays program, and the best part is that you can access these amenities for free. That's right. Free! All you have to do is download the AMC Theaters app, punch in your info for a Stubs membership, and you're off to the movies.
Going to the movies during the week is underrated
If you're someone who makes regular appointments to the movie theater, your best bet in the long run would be signing up for AMC A-List, which lets you see up to four movies a week in any format at a fixed price. Yeah, I've become one of those people. Everyone makes jokes about A-Listers giving the same pitch to everyone they know, but it's truly a great deal that pays for itself even if you only use it to see two movies. In the first month alone, I was able to see 14 movies, and that was before AMC bumped it up to four per week.
The best thing about all of these perks offered by AMC is that it will likely encourage moviegoers to venture out during the week and take a chance on something they may have been hesitant about. Going to the theater during the week is possibly the ideal way to see a movie; it's not nearly as crowded, you get special discounts, and it's like a reward after such a long day. I know there's some hesitancy with some folks wanting to see a movie by themselves, but don't let that hilarious Onion piece (you know which one) sway you from doing so. It can often be the best way to have a good experience without the hassle of wrangling your group and making sure everyone gets there on time.
As we've learned, signing up for an AMC Stubs membership is a great investment for movie lovers. But it's also crucial to remember that, within the multiplex ecosystem of AMCs and Regals, there are your local repertory art theaters that often provide deals that are just as good, if not better. For example, I have the option to go see a 35mm screening of "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" (which is really the ideal way to experience the film's legendary three challenges scene) at the Somerville Theater on a Wednesday at a ticket price lower than a traditional matinee of "Thunderbolts*" at an AMC. Support your local film community in the process. It's all about balance.