BoJack Horseman's Creator Has A New Show With A Disclaimer That Could Become Common In Hollywood

"As a statement of value, it was worth saying out loud, 'This is important to us,'" Waksberg told IndieWire. "What I love about the show is that it is made by humans."

"Long Story Short" is not the only title that's featured an anti-AI disclaimer of late. Earlier this year, Universal Pictures did something similar, adding a legal threat against AI training programs to "The Bad Guys 2," "How to Train Your Dragon," and "Jurassic World Rebirth." The warning reads, in all-caps:

"THIS WORK MAY NOT BE USED TO TRAIN AI. ALL RIGHTS IN THIS WORK ARE RESERVED FOR PURPOSES OF LAW IN ALL JURISDICTIONS PERTAINING TO DATA MINING OR AI TRAINING, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO ARTICLE 4(3) OF DIRECTIVE (EU) 2019/790."

While the disclaimer at the end of "Long Story Short" celebrates the work done by human animators, this move by Universal is a direct attack against AI engines that try and digest all of the internet in order to train their AI slop machines. Everyone from Meta and Nvidia to ChatGPT and Google are doing this in the name of "training," which amounts to them simply stealing and replicating copyright-protected work.

To be sure, at a time when studios' top brass are desperately trying to shove AI down our throats as a way of cutting costs, it's encouraging to see the public pushback is having an effect. Indeed, it's gotten so strong that Disney even pulled back on its plans to use AI in its live-action "Moana" remake and "Tron: Ares" for fear of a negative backlash.

This also comes at a time when the global box office is facing an existential threat and may never fully recover from the pandemic, which threatens to change moviegoing as we know it. While theatrical releases may only continue to become more spectacle-based (with theaters placing a strong focus on films designed for premium formats and IMAX screens), these "made by humans" labels and anti-AI disclaimers may nevertheless become more and more common, with more and more movies using the fact they were made entirely by humans as a selling point. But with all that being said, are disclaimers like this actually useful in a legal sense?