One Of The Best New Netflix Shows Of 2025 Has A Brilliant, Brutal Twist

"Long Story Short" is a family sitcom in the vein of "King of the Hill." Of course, this is still a Bob-Waksberg show, so there's plenty of family trauma to go around ... or, as he put it during a presentation at Annecy, "small 't' traumas." The show focuses not on how we're ruined by our families but how experiences in our childhood affect us and resonate with us years later. Such is the case in the first episode, which centers on Avi Schwooper (Ben Feldman) as he introduces his girlfriend Jen (Angelique Cabral) to his family during his youngest brother's bar mitzvah. Immediately, shenanigans and hilarity ensue.

What makes the animated series unique from the get-go is its use of time-lapse storytelling. "Long Story Short" takes place during several different periods of time, following the Schwooper siblings as kids, teenagers, and adults alike. The idea, according to Bob-Waksberg, was to get audiences to emotionally invest in the series' characters the way they would after watching them for eight or nine seasons, only with far fewer seasons comprising a small number of episodes. "Boyhood" and the ending of "Six Feet Under" were also sources of inspiration in that they, too, show characters changing over several years in a relatively short amount of screen time.

The structure of the first episode of "Long Story Short" (which jumps forward in time more than once, combined with the way its episodes take place in different time periods, brings to mind "This Is Us" and how that show used time as a way to both develop its characters while also introducing plot twists. Indeed, the series' first episode not only establishes the traumas its characters have gone through and how their childhoods have impacted them, but it also has a phenomenal twist straight out of the greater Dan Fogelman playbook (which he used again for this year's phenomenal "Paradise").

Obviously, it's too early to compare "Long Story Short" with "BoJack Horseman" as a whole, but the former's first episode alone makes for a fantastic half-hour of TV and a very promising start to what could be another nuanced, emotionally complex, and otherwise hilarious animated show.

"Long Story Short" premieres August 22, 2025, on Netflix.