The Grey's Anatomy Role You Forgot Superman Star Rachel Brosnahan Played

In "The Face of Change," which earns its title as Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) and Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) compete to "represent" the nearly bankrupt hospital to make it more attractive to potential buyers, introduces Rachel Brosnahan's Brian Weston, who's been seeking gender-affirming surgery for four years. At 14 years old, Brian asked Alex, a pediatric surgeon, about getting the surgery but was told to wait until his 18th birthday; in a support group that Alex suggests for transgender teens, Brian meets Jess (Matt Pascua), another trans teen, and the two of them fall in love.

Unfortunately, as Brian, now 18, asks Jackson and Alex to perform top surgery on him to remove his breasts, his estranged father Daniel Weston (Brett Rickaby) comes to the hospital and is strongly against Brian getting gender-affirming surgery as he's unwilling to let go of Brian's past self. The surgery is a success, and Jess ultimately admits that she emailed Daniel in the hopes that he would come and support his son. Though Daniel leaves the pair with rent money, he also leaves before Brian wakes up, establishing that the two likely won't have a relationship going forward.

"Grey's Anatomy" is definitely not a perfect show by any means, and there's no getting around the fact that "The Face of Change" features a cisgender actor playing a transgender character. (For a much more in-depth and nuanced discussion of this issue than we could have here, you should check out the Netflix documentary "Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen.") All the same, the show has long striven to do right by marginalized groups, and that includes the trans community, even when it falls short. Trans actor Alexandra Billings, for example, stars in the show's third season as a trans woman ... but also one who ends up developing cancer as a result of the hormones she's taking to aid her transition. (The characters around her, perhaps unsurprisingly, similarly talk about her in a way that wouldn't fly at all in 2025.) By contrast, the show did much better when introducing trans and non-binary characters like Dr. Casey Parker (trans actor Alex Blue Davis) and Dr. Kai Bartley (non-binary actor E.R. Fightmaster) long after Brosnahan's Brian got most of an episode devoted to his journey.

The point being, if you can make your peace with Brosnahan playing a trans character, her episode of "Grey's Anatomy" makes for a vital and important piece of representation, particularly because she's so good in the role as a young trans man who fights for his surgery and for the chance to be his best self. Despite Daniel, Brian receives the surgery he's wanted for years and gets to be himself with Jess, and at the end of the day, it's just an important story to tell, especially on a massively popular network TV show.