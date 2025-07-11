Superman's Reported Cast Salaries Confirm One Actor Was Paid More Than David Corenswet

David Corenswet might be the titular super guy in James Gunn's 2025 "Superman" movie, but according to a report from Matt Belloni at Puck News, he's not the highest paid member of the main cast.

This could be perceived as somewhat scandalous, because the report claims that Corenswet, who plays Clark Kent in the movie, was paid $750,000 — the same amount as his Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" fame) — while Nicholas Hoult, who's been a big-screen staple for decades at this point, netted the highest salary of the main cast with a reported $2 million. (Keep in mind, Robert Downey Jr. was only paid $500,000 for the first "Iron Man," and Chris Evans got $300,000 for the first "Captain America.") As Belloni says, though, it's important to note that all three of the "Superman" stars could get some pretty big bonuses if (well, more likely, when) their movie blows everyone away at the box office.

It's also important to underline the fact that both Corenswet and Brosnahan are television actors who are, as Belloni put it, "untested in film." Hoult, on the other hand, has been a part of arthouse favorites, critical darlings, and massive blockbusters since he got his start in "About a Boy" in 2002. Yes, Hoult did the necessary stint on "Skins" (other future stars hailing from Britain like Daniel Kaluuya did the same), but he's also been in movies like "Mad Max: Fury Road," "The Favourite," "X-Men: First Class" and its sequels, "The Menu," "Juror No. 2," and "Nosferatu."

The paychecks were significantly higher for the last big-budget standalone Superman movie, 2013's "Man of Steel," but that one cast marquee names like Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, and Russell Crowe. In any case, it seems like 2025's "Superman" is going to do just fine at the box office, and reviews have been pretty overwhelmingly positive.