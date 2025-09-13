12 Most Brutal Deaths In DC's Injustice Universe, Ranked

Anyone who played the first "Injustice" video game knows that, before any fighting can begin, players are initially greeted with this simple but memorable quote attributed to Lex Luthor: "I can say without a doubt that there are an infinite number of universes. Some are just like our own... but for one or two significant events, exactly the same." The quote wraps up the core concept of the "Injustice" universe. But for the death of Lois Lane and Metropolis, and all the horrors that unfolded as a consequence, it is exactly the same as the mainstream DC Comics universe. "Injustice: Year Zero" kinda trashes that whole idea.

This prequel series that takes place during the year before the Joker nuked Metropolis reveals that the Clown Prince of Crime had already begun irrevocably altering the status quo of his world long before he set his sights on Superman. Using an ancient artifact called the Amulet of Apophis, the Joker gains powers of total mind control, which he uses to corrupt the Justice Society of America. He starts by possessing the original Green Lantern, Alan Scott, using him to kill Sandman (Wesley Dodds) before accidentally letting Scott fall from a great height, putting him in a coma.

Once he gets the hang of his new powers, he uses the amulet to possess Jay Garrick, forcing the original Flash to use his super speed to cut the throats of countless innocent civilians. By the time Superman and Barry Allen arrive to assess the situation, the Joker has had his fun — and thus, disposes of his superpowered toy by forcing him to run at full speed into a brick wall. When the dust clears, all that Barry can recover is Jay's saucer.