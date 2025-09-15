Reacher Author Lee Child Thinks Alan Ritchson's Hidden Talent Is Perfect For The Character

Jack Reacher actor Alan Ritchson is famous for his brawn, but little do people know he's also got some brains. As Lee Child, author of the book series the "Reacher" TV show is based on, revealed in a 2022 interview, Ritchson's got a hobby that might surprise some fans: "When we hung out on set, I found out [Ritchson's] pretty good at playing chess," he said. "It fits really well with Reacher – he's always one move ahead of everybody else..."

Ritchson himself elaborated on his chess hobby:

"In third grade, there was a chess club at school and there was a bowl of jellybeans at the front of the classroom. You'd play after school, and if you won you got one jellybean. I loved eating those jellybeans! I was viciously competitive. My older brother got me into that — we would compete against each other. I didn't see a difference in age, just an opportunity to win. I was living in LA and my brother was in San Diego. He's an engineer and he was at a plant nearby. He came by, we wanted to play a game so we set up a board. He hadn't beaten me in years – and he absolutely crushed me! He'd been studying all the books! He knew he was gonna open one up on me. Once again, I chased him down — I had a target."

So to put this situation in Reacher terms, Ritchson's brother was a lot like Paulie from "Reacher" season 3, except instead of being unexpectedly strong he was unexpectedly good at chess. Just like how Reacher felt after Paulie slapped him to the ground, Ritchson was stunned when his brother unexpectedly checkmated him.

But rather than slink away in defeat, Ritchson took the L and used it as motivation to improve his chess skills and get his revenge. He doesn't say in the interview if he's gotten that revemge yet, but I imagine that his rematch with his brother was the chess equivalent of Reacher and Paulie beating each other up for ten minutes straight.