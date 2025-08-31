Why Marvel Movies Are So Expensive To Make, According To Kumail Nanjiani

For a long time now, Hollywood's reliance on big franchises with irresponsible budgets has been kneecapping it in the long-run. It's a big problem that seems to have affected studios across the board. Disney spent $300 million on "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which ended up with a disappointing box office take to say the least. 2023's "Fast X," meanwhile, is said to have cost $340 million before marketing, almost guaranteeing the film would never make money (which it almost certainly didn't, since it made around $705 million worldwide). Then, there's Marvel Studios, which has been spending egregious amounts on its movies even in the face of dwindling box office receipts.

Though there were signs of trouble prior to the end of Marvel Studios' Phase Three, which culminated in "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019, things really took a turn post-"Endgame," with Marvel Cinematic Universe movies debuting to lower overall box office receipts, which only further highlighted the inflated budgets. Take, 2021's "Eternals," which seemed to mark somewhat of a turning point for the franchise — and not for the better.

"Eternals" was a wildly ambitious but uneven cosmic epic that became the first MCU movie to gain a "rotten" score on Rotten Tomatoes. What's more, the Chloé Zhao-directed film made $402 million at the global box office, which wasn't a full-on disaster but was far from the billion-dollar mark many other big MCU movies hit. It would have been enough to break even, but the film wound up significantly over-budget, costing $272.6 million to produce. When you consider that studios get roughly half of the box office returns then factor in marketing costs, the movie definitely lost money for Disney and Marvel, which like many other studios in the modern age, has been spending exorbitant amounts of money on its movies for quite some time. Things only got worse from there, and yet Marvel Studios seemingly hasn't yet learned its lesson when it comes to these giant budgets. What is costing so much money? It seems "Eternals" star Kumail Nanjiani has some ideas.