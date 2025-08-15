Nobody 2's Biggest Sin Has Nothing To Do With The Action

This article contains spoilers for "Nobody 2."

Ilya Naishuller's "Nobody" exists in this tug of war between a "John Wick"-inspired bone breaker and a dark satire about an emasculated suburban dad who salivates at the thought of satiating his dormant bloodlust. It's a fun enough beat-em-up, with Bob Odenkirk giving more to Hutch Mansell than what's on the page. Even in its lulls, you can tell the "Better Call Saul" star really worked with the 87North stunt team to bring a level of physicality to his bloody brawls. With the 2021 film garnering mostly positive reviews and earning a decent success at the box office, it seemed all but inevitable that a sequel would be underway. Now that they've established that Hutch's family is well aware of their patriarch's deadly skills, it stands to reason that the next film would play on that.

In "Nobody 2," Hutch is back to his Auditor ways as a result of trying to pay off the $30 million debt he accrued in the first film by setting the Russian mafia's traveling bank on fire. He struggles to maintain his work-life balance, with the key difference this time being his family's annoyance that his bloody visits are making him an absentee father. Looking to get back on their good side, Hutch decides to take the Mansell clan on a family trip to Wild Bill's Majestic Midway and Water Park, the vacation spot he used to go to with his dad (Christopher Lloyd) and brother (RZA) during his childhood. But not even Hutch can resist starting trouble on vacation, leading him to uncover levels of corruption within the run-down summer town of Plummerville.

The prospect of "Nobody 2" became that much more interesting when Indonesian action filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto ("The Night Comes For Us") was announced to be filling in for Naishuller. Sadly, there's no real surprise, weight, or visual ingenuity to the bloody carnage, nor any memorable expansions from the first film. It makes you wonder why they bothered to get a filmmaker, whose memorable bouts of violence shine in his own movies, to direct something so neutered — besides the obvious. /Film's Witney Seibold was a bit more forgiving in his review, but among issues of thin plotting, lazy repetition, and poorly rendered CG violence, one of the biggest issues of "Nobody 2" comes down to its underutilized villain.