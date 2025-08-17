Marvel's Thunderbolts Deserves To Find A Bigger Audience On Home Media

Spoilers for "Thunderbolts" follow.

So it's come to this: I am here to defend a Marvel movie. Look, I don't hate Marvel movies (despite what some may think), but I have proven to be mostly immune to their charms. I like some of them (hell, I even liked "Eternals"!), but I also agree with the assessment that we've been oversaturated with superhero movies for the last decade, and I wouldn't mind if the subgenre took a break for a bit. And yet ... I feel kind of bad about what happened to Marvel's "Thunderbolts."

To be clear, this 2025 film wasn't some gigantic flop, but since these movies are so damn expensive, the $382.4 million box off haul was considered a "disappointment" (side-note: if someone wants to give me a "disappointing" $382.4 million, I will happily accept it). The less-than-desirable intake of "Thunderbolts" isn't exactly a huge shock at this point, as we seem to have entered an era where the once-mighty MCU can't draw crowds like it used to. There was a time when it seemed like Marvel movies were too big to fail, but audiences have grow a little weary.

But here's the thing: "Thunderbolts" deserved better. Because while I just got done saying that these movies don't exactly wow me, I was quite taken with Jake Schreier's flick, which is ultimately about emotionally broken people literally battling depression. You don't really see that in superhero blockbusters. Now that "Thunderbolts" is available on 4K (and headed to Disney+ later this month), I hope a bigger audience gives it a shot.