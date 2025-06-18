How To Watch Marvel's Thunderbolts At Home

Reports of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's death have been (moderately) exaggerated, at least when it concerns "Thunderbolts,*" which is the latest entry in the franchise and arguably the single best MCU title in years. Above all else, it's a movie that understands the MCU is at its best when it puts several heroes together as a team rather than focusing on boring solo missions.

Indeed, the film brings together characters from otherwise unmemorable MCU projects like "Ant-Man And the Wasp," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and the "Black Widow" movie that was subject to a big lawsuit by Scarlett Johansson. As a result, "Thunderbolts*" follows an unconventional team of antiheroes who join forces to escape a death trap and then decide to save the world from disaster (and get some revenge on the one who wronged them in the process). In some ways, it's Marvel's answer to "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," which is the best (and possibly zaniest) DC TV show ever made and also focuses on a bunch of losers who form a found family as they come together to save the world and themselves. What you end up with is an emotionally raw movie, as well as the rare superhero film that has a third act straight out of "The End of Evangelion."

Neither a full-on flop nor a flat-out hit at the box office, "Thunderbolts*' has proven to be a step in the first direction for Marvel after the critical and commercial disappointment of "Captain America: Brave New World" earlier this year. Now, with a rather busy summer movie season in full swing, the film is starting to bow out of theaters to make room for the next wave of blockbusters. Of course, if you failed to catch it on the big screen, you'll soon be able to amend that by checking it out from the comfort of your couch instead. Here's how you can watch "Thunderbolts*" at home.