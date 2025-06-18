How To Watch Marvel's Thunderbolts At Home
Reports of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's death have been (moderately) exaggerated, at least when it concerns "Thunderbolts,*" which is the latest entry in the franchise and arguably the single best MCU title in years. Above all else, it's a movie that understands the MCU is at its best when it puts several heroes together as a team rather than focusing on boring solo missions.
Indeed, the film brings together characters from otherwise unmemorable MCU projects like "Ant-Man And the Wasp," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and the "Black Widow" movie that was subject to a big lawsuit by Scarlett Johansson. As a result, "Thunderbolts*" follows an unconventional team of antiheroes who join forces to escape a death trap and then decide to save the world from disaster (and get some revenge on the one who wronged them in the process). In some ways, it's Marvel's answer to "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," which is the best (and possibly zaniest) DC TV show ever made and also focuses on a bunch of losers who form a found family as they come together to save the world and themselves. What you end up with is an emotionally raw movie, as well as the rare superhero film that has a third act straight out of "The End of Evangelion."
Neither a full-on flop nor a flat-out hit at the box office, "Thunderbolts*' has proven to be a step in the first direction for Marvel after the critical and commercial disappointment of "Captain America: Brave New World" earlier this year. Now, with a rather busy summer movie season in full swing, the film is starting to bow out of theaters to make room for the next wave of blockbusters. Of course, if you failed to catch it on the big screen, you'll soon be able to amend that by checking it out from the comfort of your couch instead. Here's how you can watch "Thunderbolts*" at home.
Marvel's Thunderbolts are heading to the home media market in July
Disney has announced that "Thunderbolts*" will become available on digital platforms like Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home starting July 1, 2025. The film will also release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD later that same month on July 29. There's no word on pricing just yet, but you can probably count on this one going for the usual rate (i.e. around $24.99 for digital purchases and $19.99 for rentals starting out).
The 4K Ultra HD digital and physical release of "Thunderbolts*" will additionally feature Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, along with the following bonus features (complete with their official descriptions):
Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn't make the final cut.
- Door is Unliftable
- Gary Announcement
- Assembling a Team to Remember – Spend a bit of quality time with the cast and crew of "Thunderbolts*" as they divulge how the film's fictional team of superpowered mavericks, misfits, and antiheroes was assembled.
- Around the World and Back Again – Discover the eclectic locations and astounding production design that helped make "Thunderbolts*" a rousing reality, including a visit to the sprawling sets in Kuala Lumpur where we join Florence Pugh performing stunts atop one of planet Earth's tallest buildings and blowing up buildings on the streets.
- All About Bob, Sentry & The Void – Deep dive into the making of three different characters: Bob, Sentry, and The Void — all performed by Lewis Pullman.
- Gag Reel – Enjoy fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of "Thunderbolts.*"
- Director's Audio Commentary – Watch the film with audio commentary by director Jake Schreier.
There is no word on a Disney+ release date yet, but you can expect "Thunderbolts*" to hit the streaming platform within a couple of months of its home media rollout. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios will return to the big screen next month with "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," which is set to kickstart Phase Six of the MCU and pave the road to "Avengers: Doomsday" in 2026 and "Avengers: Secret Wars" in 2027.