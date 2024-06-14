Inside Out 2's Most Emotionally Devastating Moment Is A First For A Disney Movie

Spoilers for "Inside Out 2" follow.

Something remarkable happens near the end of "Inside Out 2": a character has an anxiety attack. Is this a first for an animated Disney film? It just might be. This isn't the first animated film to depict a panic attack — the surprisingly excellent 2022 film "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" did it, and did it well. But for the House of Mouse, this feels like a monumental moment. Not only does "Inside Out 2" showcase an anxiety attack, but it does so in a realistic, harrowing way. As someone who suffers from anxiety and depression, seeing such a moment depicted in a major movie aimed at kids felt almost seismic, as if I didn't know such an action was permitted. I imagine that seeing this scene will upset some younger viewers, but it might also open their eyes to thoughts and feelings they're grappling to understand. How many kids even know what a panic attack is? It's bold of Disney and Pixar to put forth such an unflinching, upsetting scene and not shy away from it all.

The world of "Inside Out" is colorful and playful, and it's frequently laugh-out-loud funny. But this is also a series that isn't afraid to push some heavy emotional buttons, and while the sequel isn't quite as good as the original film, the anxiety attack moment feels like a game-changer. We watch as poor 13-year-old Riley has a breakdown, her breath quickening, her pulse racing, her heart thumping. Anyone who has had an anxiety attack will immediately recognize the symptoms. Disney and Pixar aren't playing around here.