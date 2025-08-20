Why CBS Canceled Magnum P.I. Reboot After Five Seasons

A reboot of 1980s hit "Magnum P.I." might not have seemed like a sure thing in the 2010s, but the show proved successful enough for CBS throughout its run. Why, then, did the network cancel it after five seasons?

Back in the early '80s, Tom Selleck was cast as Indiana Jones, only to exit "Raiders of the Lost Ark" prior to filming. In truth, Selleck didn't have a choice, as CBS refused to let him out of his contract for a new series the network was planning to debut in December of 1980. Thankfully, that series was "Magnum, P.I." which turned out to be a big hit, launching Selleck's career and making him a household name in the process (though just missing out on playing Indiana Jones still had to hurt a little). The series ran for eight seasons and 162 episodes between 1980 and 1988, and its syndication run only further cemented it and Selleck's standing as a quintessential piece of 1980s pop culture.

30 years later, after Eva Longoria's bold idea for a "Magnum, P.I." sequel series never went anywhere, CBS thought it might try its luck again, rebooting "Magnum, P.I." for a whole new generation in 2018. This time, however, nobody had to disrupt a Steven Spielberg classic and we got a slick new comma-less title, too.

"Magnum P.I." starred Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, a Navy SEAL turned private investigator and security consultant who, like his 1980s predecessor, lived in the guest house of a Hawaiian Estate named Robin's Nest. The estate belonged to author Robin Masters, who allowed Magnum to live in his guest house in exchange for the ability to mine his military past for novel ideas and his services as a security consultant. In his spare time, in order to make a salary, Magnum worked as a private investigator. It was all very similar to the original series, and much like that Selleck-led hit, it proved a success, running for 96 episodes over five seasons. In that time, however, CBS pulled the plug, only for NBC to step in and give the show a new home before once again cancelling it outright. For the full details of what exactly happened to the "Magnum P.I." reboot, we'll have to do some investigating of our own.