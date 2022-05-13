Magnum P.I., Chuck Lorre's B Positive And United States Of Al Among CBS Cancellations

No cancellation is quite as surprising as "Magnum P.I." The reboot of the Tom Selleck-led drama reportedly pulled in the best ratings of the canceled bunch, and benefited from both the nostalgic lead-in of Selleck-led "Blue Bloods" and significant crossover with another CBS reboot, "Hawaii Five-O." The series starred Jay Hernandez as Magnum, a Navy SEAL turned private investigator and security consultant. Hernandez responded to the cancellation by sharing a photo of the cast on Twitter along with the message:

All good thing must come to an end. We made memories I'll be forever grateful for and thanks to each & every one of you for going on this wild ride with us. It's all love. Until next time. –@jay_hernandez

Hernandez's "Magnum P.I." co-star Perdita Weeks also responded to the cancellation, sharing a photo of the pair together on her Instagram. Weeks thanked the team behind the show before adding, "Ohana forever. And cheers to the best investigative partner a gal could have asked for."

Of the remaining canceled series, surgical drama "Good Sam" and bowling team sitcom "How We Roll" both only aired one season. "B Positive," a comedy about a relationship forged after organ donation, and "United States of Al," about an Afghani interpreter and veteran Marine, both lasted two seasons before getting the ax.

These five shows were the last scripted series hanging in the balance at CBS, meaning its returning fall line-up has now taken shape. Shows like "Young Sheldon," "Ghosts," and "S.W.A.T." have already been renewed, while the network has yet to announce any new pilots for the 2022 season.