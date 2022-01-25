CBS Show Ghosts Will Haunt Again With A Second Season

"Ghosts" is set to join the renewal of other CBS shows, such as "The Neighborhood," "Bob Hearts Abishola," and "Young Sheldon," shows that have managed to garner a considerable number of views per episode. If one were to compare, "Ghosts" has had a solid performance so far with an average of 8.06 million viewers per episode, trailing closely behind "Young Sheldon," which boasts 9.18 million viewers per episode.

Also, according to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl was extremely enthusiastic about the string of renewals in the comedic genre, and praised the unstated charm of "Ghosts:"

"We're thrilled to bring back television's four most-watched comedies for next season, and I'm proud of the incredible team that maintains CBS' position as the clear leader in comedy...Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, together with a breakout cast and exceptional writers, have done a superb job of adapting Ghosts for the U.S. and absolutely making it their own. This smart and charming show is delivering new creative highs, not to mention scaring up new audience highs, every week."

The renewal for "Ghosts" was announced on the sitcom's official Twitter account, alongside an endearing video of the cast being surprised with the news in question:

This may be no surprise to anyone who watches and loves #GhostsCBS, but we still found a way to surprise the cast with this good newsâ€" Ghosts is officially renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/8enZVIcp8I — Ghosts (@GhostsCBS) January 24, 2022

This was a pleasant surprise for the cast and fans of the show alike, as the former were initially unaware of the show's renewal, being under the impression that they were simply filming a Valentine's Day promo. Apart from McIver and Ambudkar, the show stars Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, and Danielle Pinnock, and it is produced by CBS Studios, Lionsgate Television, and BBC Studios.

If "Ghosts" continues its streak of soft spooks and heartfelt laughs, the upcoming season is bound to perform as strongly as its predecessor.