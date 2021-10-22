Ghosts Scares Up A Full-Season Order At CBS

"Ghosts" will continue to haunt our homes, thanks to the CBS full-season order. The network is spending more time with this spirited supernatural comedy, which recently premiered to over 5.5 million viewers.

"Ghosts" is a sitcom about a young couple moving into their dream home in the country. The twist? You guessed it — their house is haunted. The series arrived earlier this month and is now four episodes into the initially announced 8. The full season order came without the announcement of an exact episode count, but the series will continue to air through the 2021-22 broadcast season.

According to CBS (via Variety), "Ghosts" is the most-watched new comedy this season. After the massive viewership of its two-episode premiere, the show only experienced a slight dup with its third episode amassing 5.3 million live viewers. Thanks to Paramount Plus, the audience also grows via streaming. CBS Entertainment's Senior EVP of Programming Thom Sherman said:

"We're thrilled this spirited new comedy has struck a chord with viewers and critics alike and is off to a great start. We've loved Ghosts since day one, and thank the outstanding executive producers, cast and writers for skillfully bringing to life the boldest, most unique comedy you'll find anywhere on television this season."

The series is a remake of the 2019 British sitcom of the same name, which premiered in 2019 and aired its third season earlier this year.