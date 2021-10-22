Ghosts Scares Up A Full-Season Order At CBS
"Ghosts" will continue to haunt our homes, thanks to the CBS full-season order. The network is spending more time with this spirited supernatural comedy, which recently premiered to over 5.5 million viewers.
"Ghosts" is a sitcom about a young couple moving into their dream home in the country. The twist? You guessed it — their house is haunted. The series arrived earlier this month and is now four episodes into the initially announced 8. The full season order came without the announcement of an exact episode count, but the series will continue to air through the 2021-22 broadcast season.
According to CBS (via Variety), "Ghosts" is the most-watched new comedy this season. After the massive viewership of its two-episode premiere, the show only experienced a slight dup with its third episode amassing 5.3 million live viewers. Thanks to Paramount Plus, the audience also grows via streaming. CBS Entertainment's Senior EVP of Programming Thom Sherman said:
"We're thrilled this spirited new comedy has struck a chord with viewers and critics alike and is off to a great start. We've loved Ghosts since day one, and thank the outstanding executive producers, cast and writers for skillfully bringing to life the boldest, most unique comedy you'll find anywhere on television this season."
The series is a remake of the 2019 British sitcom of the same name, which premiered in 2019 and aired its third season earlier this year.
The Story of Ghosts
"Ghosts" follows two married New Yorkers as they move into a beautiful country home, only to find it falling apart and, ya know, haunted by ghosts. Rose McIver stars as Sam, a journalist who survives a near death experience, allowing her to see the ghosts haunting the home. Her husband, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) sees neither the ghosts nor the charm of the house, believing the cost of renovations will send them spiraling into debt. But desperate to escape their shoebox New York apartment, the couple decides to give it a shot. And thus the show begins.
Their new home, Woodstone, is haunted by eight primary ghosts and an assortment of others lingering in the background. The spirits at the center of the series include Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), a flamboyant Revolutionary war veteran; Pete (Richie Moriarty) a boy scout leader who died in 1895; Trevor (Asher Grodman) a wealthy, party hard Wall Street salesman; Flower (Sheila Carrasco), a hippie who died trying to befriend a bear; Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), an overdramatic flapper; Sasappis (Roman Zaragoza ) a cynical Lenape Native American; Thorfin (Devan Chandler Long) a literal viking; and Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) the original owner of the estate. As you can probably guess, an old house full of ghosts makes for many chaotic antics — more than enough to full out a full season of TV!
New episodes of "Ghosts" air weekly on CBS and are available to stream on Paramount+.