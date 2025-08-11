Eva Longoria's Magnum P.I. Sequel Series Had A Bold Idea That Never Got Made

The original "Magnum, P.I.," created by Donald P. Bellisario and Glen A. Larson, was a gangbusters hit that ran 162 episodes over its eight seasons from 1980 to 1988. The series starred Tom Selleck as the titular Thomas Magnum, a private investigator who, thanks to a special arrangement, lived at a palatial mansion in Hawai'i. Magnum also tooled around town in a very conspicuous Ferrari and was irresistible to women. He wasn't so much a TV character as a universal male fantasy personified. Beyond that, Magnum often butted heads with the estate's caretaker, an ex-military guy named Higgins (John Hillerman), but his life was pretty easy otherwise, and Higgins eventually became a friend. Both Selleck and Hillerman won an Emmy apiece for their work on the show.

The series was everywhere. "Magnum, P.I." even had a crossover episode with "Simon & Simon" in 1982, as well as one with "Murder, She Wrote" in 1986. Fun trivia: Selleck had already signed a contract to appear on "Magnum" when he was approached to play the character of Indiana Jones in Steven Spielberg's "Raiders of the Lost Ark." As such, he had to turn the movie down because of his commitment to the series. The role went to Harrison Ford instead (though not without causing some complications).

"Magnum" was eventually rebooted in 2018 with Jay Hernandez in the title role, and it, too, was a success. That version of "Magnum, P.I." ran for 96 episodes over five seasons, coming to a close in 2024. Indeed, in whatever iteration he's taken, audiences just seem to love Thomas Magnum. Something about a sexy P.I. driving sexy cars in the sexy tropics is universally appealing.

That said, there was an iteration of "Magnum, P.I." that never came to pass. Back in 2016, Deadline reported "Leverage" creator John Rogers and Eva Longoria (then just a few years removed from having wrapped her longtime role on "Desperate Housewives") were developing a sequel series that was to be about Lily Magnum, Thomas' adult daughter. Despite the announcement, however, nothing ever came of that series.