Nobody 2's Director Already Made The Most Violent Action Movie Ever

This weekend sees the release of "Nobody 2," and it's a landmark occasion. Not necessarily for star Bob Odenkirk; while it's great to see the "Mr. Show" and "Better Call Saul" star continuing to stretch his legs by delving even further into the action genre, much of the novelty has already worn off since the release of the first "Nobody" back in 2021. Instead, "Nobody 2" involves a different debut, that of director Timo Tjahjanto making his first Hollywood studio film. A native of Indonesia, Tjahjanto has been working steadily in genre films for the past two decades. His first foray into filmmaking was as one half of The Mo Brothers, where he and Kimo Stamboel teamed up to make three features before striking out on their own. These movies ran the gamut from horror to action-horror and pure action, proving both men's prowess within those genres. In between those movies, Tjahjanto also dipped his toes into the indie horror world, lending his talents to a pair of horror anthologies. For "The ABCs of Death," Tjahjanto made "L is for Libido," and for "V/H/S 2," he and Gareth Evans co-directed "Safe Haven," which is both the best single segment of any "V/H/S" film and one of the greatest anthology shorts ever made.

From there, Tjahjanto was able to get some features made in Indonesia, most of which found distribution Stateside through Netflix. With each successive film, Tjahjanto seemed to be reaching for some non-existent award for the bloodiest, goriest movie ever made. Despite having directed two horror films solo ("May the Devil Take You" and "May the Devil Take You Too"), Tjahjanto's action features may actually be more bloody. They're certainly more violent, as the characters in his action movies don't just get cut, bruised, and bleed a little; they get freakin' destroyed. Although "Nobody 2" is being advertised on the strength of its brutal, hard-hitting action sequences, even they can't hold a candle to one of Tjahjanto's earlier films, which may actually be the most violent action movie ever: 2018's "The Night Comes for Us."