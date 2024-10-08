The Shadow Strays Review: A Bloody Action Epic That's Both Exciting And Exhausting

I can't help but think that if "The Shadow Strays" stuck with its simple story about an assassin saving a kid, it might work better. Instead, Tjahjanto is just getting started. 13's quest to save Monji leads her deeper into an underworld where she pushes up against not just slimy drug dealers, but also a corrupt cop (Adipati Dolken), political intrigue surrounding an upcoming election, and a full-blown drugged-up psycho named Ariel (Andri Mashadi), who likes to don a leather fetish mask before he kills people. And just to make things extra messy, 13's mentor Umbra gets pulled into the mix as well. All of this is dialed up to 11 (or I guess I should say 13), and while the story is needlessly convoluted, Tjahjanto delivers on the action. The camera tracks all of the fast and furious movement with superb style, and everything looks extra cool. Indeed, if nothing else, "The Shadow Strays" is a movie designed to be cool.

It's also a movie designed to be violent, and that violence is so constant and unyielding that it begins to grow numbing. As the film continued on, I found myself growing less enamored with the frequent bloody action and a little more weary. At some point, it's all too much. Still, there's true artistry on display here, and I particularly loved how filthy and bloody the characters get as they engage in scuffles. A final, lengthy fight scene renders the combatants so covered in gore and grime that you'll be seized with the urge to toss them a bar of soap and spray them down with a hose.

After "The Night Comes For Us," I wanted more action movie mayhem from Timo Tjahjanto. And yet, now that he's delivered it with "The Shadow Strays," I find myself curiously let down. Perhaps the glorious highs of "The Night Comes For Us" were so extreme that I expected something even better this time around, and recreating that euphoria was impossible. Instead, "The Shadow Strays" feels more like a step back than a step forward. By the time the mid-credit coda arrived, I wanted less, not more. Still, those craving copious amounts of carnage will find plenty to dig here. But I'd be more interested in seeing Tjahjanto create something new and different next instead of returning to the sprawling world of "The Shadow Strays." In other worlds, while I find myself frequently wanting to revisit "The Night Comes For Us," I don't think I'll be giving "The Shadow Strays" a second watch anytime soon.

/Film Rating: 6 out of 10

"The Shadow Strays" premieres on Netflix October 17, 2024.