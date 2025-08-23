The ER Character You Forgot It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Star Glenn Howerton Played

"ER" was one of the first projects Howerton booked after the flop of "That '80s Show," and the role was a notable shift away from comedy. Dr. Nick Cooper is a very serious person dealing with a constant barrage of heavy material; it's the sort of intense, dramatic role Howerton loves to play, but after "ER," he would have to wait almost 20 years before he could do something similar with "Blackberry."

"I never considered myself a comic actor," Howerton revealed in a 2020 interview. "I always loved doing comedy — I guess I could say fairly that I felt like I was pretty good at it — but it wasn't my goal to be in comedy or spend as much of my career in comedy as I have. It just kind of happened."

Elaborating on his "ER" role, Howerton said, "So yeah, this was one of the first things that I did. It was like a six-episode arc, and it was super exciting and also nerve-wracking ... I was at a very insecure point in my career too, where I just felt like, 'I don't know what I'm doing. I don't know how to do this.'" Despite his self-doubt, Howerton's arc on "ER" was clearly a success, to the point where the show extended his character's storyline mid-way through. But even though no viewer had complaints about his performance, the "ER" writers didn't keep him on as a regular. As Howerton explained:

"It's so weird, because when you're a young actor, any job is a really, really big deal. You know what I mean? And it was like, 'wow, I'm gonna do three episodes of ER!' and I was like, 'This is it, man, I've made it!' ... And then it turned into six episodes, and I was like, 'Oh man, they might make me a series regular!' and then they didn't."

But although Howerton never returned to play a doctor full-time, at least he had the pleasure of playing an EMT in an "It's Always Sunny" episode over 20 years later. Dennis Reynolds may not have been as professional a medic as Dr. Cooper was, but at least he had fun while the gig lasted.