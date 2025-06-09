It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Happened Thanks To A Failed Classic Sitcom Spin-Off

Most fans assume that "That '80s Show" is what put Howerton on the map. It may not have been the success he wanted, but at least it put some good TV experience under his belt and proved that he could handle the responsibilities of leading a sitcom. While there may be some truth to all of that, the real benefit of "That '80s Show" is that it gave Howerton just enough spending money to afford a nice camera.

On "The Always Sunny Podcast," where the show's cast and crew reflected on the early episodes of the show, they revealed that the invention of the Panasonic cameras in the early 2000s was a major part of what got them started. As Rob McElhenney (who plays Mac and is credited as the creator of the show) explained, "It was the first time that you could have a consumer grade camera that didn't look like a videotape." Before the 2000s, there was a major gap in quality between the sort of camera the average person could afford and the sort of camera used for professional movies and TV, but the Panasonic camera leveled the playing field slightly.

Of course, that camera was still expensive. At the time, it was well over a thousand dollars, not adjusted for inflation. Much like a big TV at the time, it was the sort of thing the average person could afford, but not a purchase recommended for anyone struggling financially. It was an extravagance.

But when Howerton, McElhenney, and Charlie Day were mulling over trying to make their own sitcom pilot without network funding, they could afford the investment in such a high-quality camera thanks to those "That '80s Show" residuals. As Howerton explained on X (formerly known as Twitter) back in 2021, he couldn't have afforded the camera if "That '80s Show" hadn't left him with some spare change:

You guys can thank "That '80s Show" for me being able to afford this camera. The one that started it all. https://t.co/lKSwVc4Aiu — Glenn Howerton (@GlennHowerton) December 4, 2021

"You guys can thank 'That '80s Show' for me being able to afford this camera," he wrote, quote-tweeting a post containing photos of the camera and a tape that has "Sunny Ep. 1" written on it. "The one that started it all."