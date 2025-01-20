Why Did Topher Grace Leave That '70s Show?

"That '70s Show" went on for eight seasons, although most fans agree that not all of those seasons were created equal. Where exactly is the cutoff line between good "That '70s Show" and bad "That '70s Show?" Some say it's around the point where Donna went blonde. Others say it was shortly after Kelso and Donna returned from California. Some say the decline started as early as mid-season 3, when Lisa Robin Kelly left the show. One thing's clear, though: nobody cares much for season 8, because that's the season where Eric (Topher Grace) isn't in it.

In a certain sense, Eric's departure was inevitable. He was the smart, bookish member of the gang, someone who should've surely gone off to college shortly after season 5, but the show's longevity had the writers jumping through hoops to explain why he was sticking around so long after high school in seasons 6 and 7. Red's heart attack was a decent excuse for a few episodes, and the writers got some mileage out of Eric's desire to take a gap year to discover himself, but after two seasons of this, it got sort of sad to see him still hanging out in his parents' basement.

So it mostly makes sense that Eric finally decides to leave Point Place in season 7, taking a teaching job in Africa that will keep him far away from the rest of the gang. If the show had ended there, it would've been a perfectly fine conclusion to his character. Unfortunately, there was an entire season left to go.