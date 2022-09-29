Mila Kunis 'Called B.S.' On Who Jackie Marries In That '90s Show

Although bringing Kelso and Jackie back together would sort of undermine a lot of what happened in the later seasons of "That '70s Show," it's also worth remembering that most of the final few seasons were pretty terrible overall. From Hyde drunkenly marrying a random girl from Las Vegas and ruining his relationship with Jackie, to Eric leaving the show and being replaced with that horrible character Randy, "That '70s Show" was very much past its prime by this point. And as much as the show tried to pass off Fez and Jackie as a good couple, the fans never really bought it.

When people think of "That '70s Show," they typically think of the first five seasons or so, back when Jackie's main romantic choices were Kelso and Hyde. The reboot can't have her end up with the latter character (because it turns out Danny Masterson's a terrible person), so that makes Kelso the obvious choice. Most fans are pretty happy to just pretend as if season 8 in particular never happened, and that seems to be what "That '90s Show" is doing.

So far at least, signs indicate this was the right choice for the spin-off. Although Mila Kunis still thinks her character should've ended up with Fez, she also clarifies that she likes the spin-off overall. "Anyone who has ever watched or loved That '70s Show will be really happy with it," she explained.

Although there's no release date announced yet, "That '70s Show" is expected to come out on Netflix either late this year or in early 2023. How will the spin-off handle Jackie and Kelso's surprising fates? We'll just have to wait and see.