Footage From The Unaired It's Always Sunny Pilot Found Its Way Into The Finished Show

The road to making most sitcoms doesn't usually involve home movies, but then again, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" isn't most sitcoms. The series is now the longest-running live-action comedy of all time with a whopping 16 seasons, but once upon a time, it was just the weird little dream of writers and stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton. They made a home movie pilot for $200, shooting with friends and a camcorder, and used that to shop the idea around to various networks. FX eventually picked them up and the rest is hilarious history. Some of the home movie pilot has been released online, with Jordan Reid as the original version of Sweet Dee and Morena Baccarin as Carmen, but it also exists in another way, as much of its script was recycled for the season 1 episode "Charlie Has Cancer." It turns out that there was a bit of footage they reused too, making the most of their season 1 budget.

On the episode of "The Always Sunny Podcast" called "The Waitress," where Mary Elizabeth Ellis (who plays the Waitress) joined the crew, they discussed the earliest incarnation of the show and mused on how they managed to put everything to good use.