Does Jane Die In Blindspot?

On "Blindspot," there is a chemical compound called ZIP meant to be used in low doses to help those who suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder to erase certain memories, but in larger doses it causes total amnesia, dizziness, nausea, fatigue, hallucinations, and eventually death. When Jane is exposed to ZIP again after having previous interactions with the compound that led to her amnesia, the antidote doesn't work and she has intense hallucinations. It seems like death is only a matter of time, but the hallucinations start helping her solve the crime she's working on, and she delays trying a second round of the antidote until it's too late. We see her both zipped up in a body bag and moving forward in her life after she solves the case, and at the end of a warm and joyous dinner with her friends and family, her husband Kurt (Sullivan Stapleton) points out how lucky they were that she got the antidote just in time, because in another life they might not all be sitting there together otherwise. So is she alive and at the table, or dying and hallucinating her version of a happy ending?

In an interview with TVLine, Gero was asked for a definitive answer on the ending and said the ambiguity was fully intentional:

"I don't think there is a correct interpretation of it. I obviously have my intent, and I and the writers have a strong idea of what we believe. But we wanted it to be a bit of a Rorschach test, and I can't believe how effective it is. Fifty percent of the people [who saw the finale ahead of time] think she's definitely alive, and 50 percent of the people think she's definitely dead. We wanted it to be everything for everybody."

Since she spent most of the episode having wild hallucinations where she spoke to people from throughout her life, it's totally possible that she's either alive or dead, and the ambiguity sells. The only problem is that the finale points pretty heavily toward Jane being dead.