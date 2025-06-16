A Marvel Star's Crime Thriller Series Is Blowing Up On Netflix
Whenever people wake up naked and covered in tattoos on New York's Times Square, it's usually because they were out on the town the night before and had too much fun. Every once in a while, though, it might be the result of their memories being erased due to them having a mysterious and dangerous past. "Blindspot" protagonist Jane Doe (played by Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran Jaimie Alexander, who was last seen, briefly, as Lady Sif in 2022's "Thor: Love and Thunder") can relate to the latter predicament, and her adventures are captivating Netflix viewers — five years after they came to end on NBC.
"Blindspot" premiered back in 2015 and lasted for five seasons, earning some positive reviews but not much momentum in regard to consistent fanfare. Season 1 averaged 11 million viewers, but the audience tuned out in droves as the series progressed. However, it seems that the Martin Gero-created actioner might be more popular than ever in 2025, as data obtained by FlixPatrol reveals that it's riding high in Netflix's top 10. That's hardly surprising, though, as the show offers the type of thrills that have made other series and movies popular among fans of high-octane entertainment.
Blindspot is reminiscent of other fun mysteries
"Blindspot" opens with Jane Doe being found naked inside of a travel bag, and her body ink is the only thing that connects her to her past. In short, Jane's tattoos are clues to unsolved crimes, which catches the attention of F.B.I. agent Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton), who wants to get to the bottom of the mystery. As the series progresses, however, we learn that Jane is pretty awesome at fighting, which raises even more questions.
Any story that involves an amnesia-stricken protagonist and government agencies will inevitably draw comparisons to the "Bourne" movies, which see Matt Damon playing a CIA agent who gets entangled in a conspiracy involving his own team. Jaimie Alexander has embraced the similarities to those flicks, revealing that she channeled Damon's famous action hero during a 2015 press event that was covered by City News Everywhere:
"It's so cool as an actress, as a female, to get a role like this, that's very Jason Bourne, which you don't see for females very often."
While the "Bourne" saga is the obvious comparison, "Blindspot" is also similar to "Manifest," another NBC series that found wider fame after streaming on Netflix. Both shows center around characters who must start over in the wake of mysterious events, and while "Blindspot" doesn't contain any supernatural elements, its central premise is still quite off-kilter and intriguing — and that's undoubtedly why Netflix subscribers can't get enough of it.