A Marvel Star's Crime Thriller Series Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Whenever people wake up naked and covered in tattoos on New York's Times Square, it's usually because they were out on the town the night before and had too much fun. Every once in a while, though, it might be the result of their memories being erased due to them having a mysterious and dangerous past. "Blindspot" protagonist Jane Doe (played by Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran Jaimie Alexander, who was last seen, briefly, as Lady Sif in 2022's "Thor: Love and Thunder") can relate to the latter predicament, and her adventures are captivating Netflix viewers — five years after they came to end on NBC.

"Blindspot" premiered back in 2015 and lasted for five seasons, earning some positive reviews but not much momentum in regard to consistent fanfare. Season 1 averaged 11 million viewers, but the audience tuned out in droves as the series progressed. However, it seems that the Martin Gero-created actioner might be more popular than ever in 2025, as data obtained by FlixPatrol reveals that it's riding high in Netflix's top 10. That's hardly surprising, though, as the show offers the type of thrills that have made other series and movies popular among fans of high-octane entertainment.