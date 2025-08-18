Katee Sackhoff Stole A Major Starbuck Item From The Battlestar Galactica Set

Actors keeping items from movies or television shows they were on is nothing new. Sometimes cast members are given the chance to pick out a special item, while other times they get a little sneaky and pilfer props or costume pieces when nobody's looking, but "Battlestar Galactica" star Katee Sackhoff decided to go big or go home when she stole a very important item from the costume department after her time on the series had ended. On an episode of her podcast, "The Sackhoff Show," the actor who played the hard-drinking, cigar-smoking antihero Kara "Starbuck" Thrace revealed that she kept two items from "Battlestar Galactica." One was given to her by the production team but wasn't all that personal, while the other she cared about a lot more and obtained using a little bit of thievery and the kind of guts her fictional counterpart would appreciate.

According to Sackhoff, everyone from "Battlestar Galactica" was allowed to keep one item from the series, but she wanted more and wasn't quite happy with how things went when she requested her helmet through the proper channels. So she took things into her own hands, literally, by taking her Starbuck flight suit home with her. That's pretty gutsy in and of itself, but then she went ahead and wore the stolen flight suit during her guest appearance on "The Big Bang Theory," which is easily the coolest thing anyone's ever done in the history of that series, no matter how many other killer cameos they've had over the years.