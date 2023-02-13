The Mandalorian Showrunners Regularly Asked Katee Sackhoff For Insight Into Bo-Katan

Katee Sackhoff first gave her voice to the fan-favorite Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze in the fourth season of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" just over 10 years ago. Even though she has had plenty of live-action experience under her belt (most notably on the hit sci-fi series "Battlestar Galactica"), not many could have guessed that Sackhoff would eventually be granted a special opportunity that few voice actors are allowed: the gift of reprising their character in live-action.

In one of the standout episodes of "The Mandalorian" season 2, Sackhoff made her very first physical debut as Bo-Katan, complete with screen-accurate armor. Alongside Rosario Dawson's portrayal of Ahsoka Tano, fans of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels" were ecstatic to see these characters brought to life. Now that the pieces are starting to fall into place, showrunner Jon Favreau has much more in store for Bo-Katan in live-action — so long as Sackhoff is still on board to give her approval on where to take the character next.

This week, for a special "Star Wars" issue of Empire Magazine, Katee Sackhoff was asked about her new, expansive return as Bo-Katan in season 3 of "The Mandalorian." Sackhoff bared her soul about her special connection with the character of Bo-Katan, and how showrunners Job Favreau and Rick Famuyiwa consult her directly before making choices on the character's behalf.

"I've lived in this woman's skin for a long time now," Sackhoff explained. "One of the things that Jon [Favreau] and I focus on is where she is in the moment, what peppers her experience. Jon and Rick [Famuyiwa], every single day, defer to me, which is a crazy experience, to have these masters asking me what I feel."