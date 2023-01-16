The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer: This Is The Way To Mandalore

This post contains spoilers through the end of "The Mandalorian" season 2 and the end of "The Book of Boba Fett."

Din Darin, aka The Mandalorian, and his little green pal Grogu are back in the trailer for "The Mandalorian" season 3. If you only watch this one show out of all the Star Wars Disney+ offerings, then you likely remember the finale of season 2, where a young Luke Skywalker offers to train the Force-sensitive Grogu in the ways of the Jedi. This means he has to leave Din, who shows Grogu his unmasked face in a gesture of love. This is a big no-no in the particular part of Mandalorian culture Din belongs to, of course, and that means that a big storyline in season 3 will be Din's atonement for his breach.

That said, if you haven't watched "The Book of Boba Fett," you're missing out on a big part of what happened next, though. In the last few episodes (which I always refer to as "The Mandalorian" season 2.5), we revisit Din and see his unbelievably adorable reunion with little Grogu. The tiny guy was given a choice between his Jedi training and going back to his Papa, and he chose Papa! Give yourself a moment to sniffle over that before you watch the new trailer below.