Great Scott! Christopher Lloyd Has Joined The Mandalorian Season 3

The first of several Disney+ shows expanding the "Star Wars" universe, "The Mandalorian" has earned a reputation for bringing excellent guest stars and recurring actors on board. "Justified" and "Deadwood" star Timothy Olyphant's Cobb Vanth has been a standout, but the show has a wide and rotating cast of characters that makes it a delight even for non-"Star Wars" fans. Comedian Amy Sedaris and "Breaking Bad" alum Giancarlo Esposito have both appeared as recurring characters, while the show's space-crossing shenanigans have included everyone from Werner Herzog and Taika Waititi to Richard Ayoade–and even Nick Nolte.

The series is set to return for its third season later this year, and thankfully, Baby Yoda fans shouldn't have to wait longer for Grogu's return. Other characters like Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), Esposito's Moff Gideon, and of course, The Mandalorian himself (Pedro Pascal) all seem set to return for the third season, though no teasers or footage has been released. Production for the season officially began in October.

The "Star Wars" timeline has been further complicated by additional spin-off shows arriving on Disney+. Most recently, "The Book of Boba Fett" continued the story of Fennec Shand (Ming Na-Wen) and gave us a look under the helmet of one of the franchise's most inexplicably popular characters, the titular Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison). Next up, Disney+ will debut "Obi-Wan," an Ewan McGregor-led series set to debut the same week as fans' annual "Star Wars" Celebration in May. Finally, Diego Luna will take center stage in the "Rogue One" spin-off, "Andor," later in the year.

"The Mandalorian" is set to return in 2022.