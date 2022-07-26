How The Mandalorian Season 3 Will Change Mando's Role On The Series

Like many time-honored tropes, the depiction of reluctant heroes tends to be a mainstay in genre fiction for a very good reason. Simply put: it works, especially when said reluctant hero is paired with an idealistic, wide-eyed, and usually younger counterpart. "Star Wars" in particular has returned to this well time and again over the decades, from the jaded Han Solo balanced out by Luke Skywalker's faith in the Jedi in the original 1977 film, to an older and more cynical Luke forced to confront someone who reminds him very much of himself in the ever-optimistic Rey during "The Last Jedi." Lucasfilm put a new twist on this well-loved character dynamic in "The Mandalorian," pitting Pedro Pascal's bounty hunter Din Djarin against the insurmountable wholesomeness of Grogu, wringing plenty of heart and charm out of steadily turning the show's main lead into a loving single dad.

Fresh off of awakening his inner parent, Mando and Grogu reunited for good in "The Book of Boba Fett" and flew into the stars for their next big adventure in season 3 of "The Mandalorian." But embracing fatherhood won't end up being the only major obstacle that Djarin will have to overcome. According to the star himself, the next season may thrust a hesitant Mando — the notorious loner who never seemed to fit in with other Mandalorians — into a leadership position of his very own.